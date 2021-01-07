A summer of free swimming for kids that “missed out on so much this year”

A summer of free swimming lays ahead for kids that have “missed out on so much this year.

COMARES is offering free entrance to the municipal pool this summer to the town’s children aged 14 and under.

“This Christmas in particular the little ones have been the most affected, since with the hygienic measures against the coronavirus they have not been able to carry out activities they have enjoyed so much every year,” said the local authority.

As a gift to them all, the council is offering free entry to the municipal swimming pool throughout the summer season, “so that when the good weather arrives and the pandemic allows they can enjoy the outdoors”.

