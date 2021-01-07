9 Months with Courteney Cox Will Make Third Season on Facebook Watch

9 Months with Courteney Cox, the former star of Friends, will make a third season of her hit show which can be seen on Facebook Watch.

Courteney Cox, who starred as Monica in the hit 90s sitcom “Friends”, will make a third season of her documentary series 9 Months with Courteney Cox. In it, the 56-year-old actress follows women in completely different situations during their pregnancy.

“We are very pleased that 9 Months is returning for a third season and have already started looking for the most surprising and poignant pregnancy stories,” Cox said in a statement. The actress is also one of the show’s producers, which can be seen on Facebook Watch and follows 10 new families share their extraordinary pregnancies. Facebook Watch is an American video-on-demand service operated by Facebook, Inc that shows “Original shows and popular videos in different categories from producers and creators you love.” Cox herself is the mother of a daughter Coco, from her marriage to David Arquette, who recently turned sixteen in June. The actress has often told her own story about the multiple miscarriages and the IVF process with several failed attempts that preceded the birth of her daughter.

