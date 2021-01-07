89 Incidents for Murcia’s Emergency Coordination Centre

MURCIA’S Emergency Coordination Centre has already attended 89 incidents due to extreme weather.

Many areas of Spain have been hit with snow and extreme weather and the Murcia area had seen nearly 90 snow related incidents attended by only 2 pm. The main areas concerned are Caravaca de la Cruz, Bullas and Moratalla.

Both the Sierra de la Pila and the Sierra Espuña Regional Park have been closed to the public.

Local municipalities have engaged their emergency plans and both volunteers and Civil Protection are working hard to keep the roads safe for residents. The snow plows were out from first thing in the morning and a 061 Rapid intervention vehicle is at the ready.

