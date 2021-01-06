Woman dies of hypothermia in her own garden

THE Catalan Police are investigating the death of a Russian woman, 44, found in the garden of her home in Lloret de Mar, Girona, in the early hours of Tuesday, January 5.

The Mossos d’Esquadra report that the woman had been attacked by her 62-year-old partner on Monday afternoon. She was found by Local Police at around 9pm walking the street with a black eye and obvious symptoms of being drunk.

She was taken to the police station, but said she did not want to make a complaint against her partner and left shortly afterwards.

Two hours later, the security alarm went off at her home, and when police arrived, they found her, still drunk, in the garden, claiming she was unable to get inside because she didn’t have keys. She refused help and the police gave her a blanket against the cold.

Local Police passed by the house several times to check on her until they eventually found her dead. At around 2.45am they called the Mossos d’Esquadra, who launched an investigation.

It is initially thought that she died from hypothermia and there is no evidence of a crime, although the Mossos are searching for her partner to talk to him and are awaiting the results of the autopsy.

