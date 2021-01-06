William and Kate To Spend ‘Foreseeable Future’ Living Outside Of London

Prince William and Kate Middleton plan to spend the ‘foreseeable future’ living outside of London

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have decided to remain at their Norfolk home of Amber Hall with their children for the duration of the new national lockdown in the UK. William and Kate are said to be making preparations to home school Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

A palace insider said: “Once again the family will be devising ways in which they can best help charities and businesses across the country and aim to give some renewed hope to those who are struggling as we look towards the future without Covid-19.”

Both Prince William and Prince Charles have spoken publically about the experiences of Covid-19after contracting the virus early on in the pandemic. While Prince William admitted to having suffered with his breathing, Charles, 72, said he “got away with it quite lightly.”

