WATCH: Video Captures Heated Row on Madrid Metro Over Facemasks

A VIDEO that is circulating on Spanish social media captures a heated exchange between two Madrid Metro passengers over the proper use of facemasks.

In the footage, posted to Twitter originally, an older gentleman loudly confronts a young woman over the way she is wearing her facemask. He tells her to raise it so that it covers her nose, which she does not take kindly to. The video has already been viewed almost 60,000 times since it was released on Sunday.

A heated argument erupts, with the man urging her to “cover your nose!”. The young woman, who is black, accuses the man of being a “racist!” and the two engage in a loud debate in front of other bemused commuters.

The woman can be seen becoming increasingly agitated, while the gentleman insists that she is not wearing her facemask in the correct and safe way. When another man attempts to calm the situation, he is loudly brushed off by the woman.

Such encounters are not uncommon in Spain, where facemasks are mandatory in all public places including transport. With many in understandable fear of contracting the virus, public confrontations of those deemed not to be accurately complying with facemask regulations are an increasing feature of daily life.

