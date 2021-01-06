Vice President Mike Pence Defies Trump- ‘I Have No Power to Reverse Defeat’.

Vice President Mike Pence, made a bold statement on Wednesday afternoon, he rejected President Trump’s pressure to block congressional certification of President-elect Joseph R. Biden Jr.’s victory in the presidential election, claiming that he lacked the “unilateral authority” to decide the outcome of the presidential election.

-- Advertisement --



“As a student of history who loves the Constitution and reveres its Framers,” Mr Pence wrote in a two-page letter, “I do not believe that the Founders of our country intended to invest the vice president with unilateral authority to decide which electoral votes should be counted during the Joint Session of Congress, and no vice president in American history has ever asserted such authority.”

The letter was released by the White House as Mr Trump was speaking to a group of supporters at the Ellipse, where over and over he implored Mr Pence to have “the courage to do what he has to do.”

Mr Pence does not have the unilateral power to alter the results sent by the states to Congress.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Vice President Mike Pence Defies Trump- ‘I Have No Power to Reverse Defeat‘”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.