Valencian Towns Delay Return To School Due To Storm Filomena

EIGHT Valencian towns delay the return to school due to extreme weather caused by Storm Filomena

Eight towns in the community of Valencia have delayed the reopening of schools on Thursday, January 7 until next Monday as Storm Filomena batters the region. The municipalities of Requena, Utiel, Alfafara, Beneixama, Villena, Ibi, Sollana and Onil will all close their classrooms, and “depending on the forecast” may decide to keep schools shut for longer.

Although the Valencian community decided to keep schools open after the new restrictions were announced by Ximo Puig on January 5, the Department of education has nonetheless said that the forced closure due to the weather would also allow them to monitor the health situation. A spokesperson said the closure was essential “given the weather forecasts for the next few days, and with the intention meanwhile to evaluate the epidemiological situation of the municipality.”

