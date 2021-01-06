UK Will Need More Than Two Million Jabs a Week To Meet Vaccination Target.

Vaccines minister Nadhim Zahawi has said that the vaccine target, which involves inoculating 13.9 million people against COVID-19, was going as planned. The minister also said that the UK will have to roll out more than two million coronavirus vaccines a week to meet its target of offering a jab to the top four priority groups by the middle of February.

Current government plans will see regulators given to GPs, then national vaccination centres, and then distributed across local pharmacies, Zahawi announced.

“The NHS has a very clear plan and I’m confident that we can meet it,” he said, adding that it would require a “Herculean effort” to roll out the jab to the most vulnerable in just seven weeks’ time. It comes after ministers were yesterday accused of ignoring an army of trained vaccinators at pharmacies.

Simon Dukes, the chief executive of the Pharmaceutical Negotiating Services Committee, told the Telegraph the NHS was “scrabbling around” for vaccinators while trained medics in the pharmaceutical industry were ready to help. There are around 11,400 pharmacies across the country that already administer millions of flu jabs every year, with the capability to vaccinate around 1.3m people against coronavirus each week.

UK PM Boris Johnson said he was also planning a new system to ensure that those travelling to Britain had a negative coronavirus test before arrival. But he was forced to defend himself against charges that he moved too slowly to order the lockdown, and showed poor judgment by insisting over the weekend that many schools in England should reopen after the winter holiday on Monday — only to reverse that decision on Monday night.

