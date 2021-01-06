UK CAR SALES saw the biggest annual drop in 2020 since the Second World War, hitting the lowest level since 1992.

-- Advertisement --



Figures released by the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT) have revealed that Britain has seen the lowest level of car sales since 1992, with the slump marking the largest annual drop in sales since the Second World War.

The SMMT says that around 1.63 million cars were sold in the UK in 2020, marking a 29% decline from 2019 figures. The first UK lockdown in March was the biggest factor in the drop, with showrooms across the country closed until June.

Sales hit a peak of 2.7m as recently as 2016, but in 2020 sales fell below 2 million for the first time since 2011. The SMMT said the new English national lockdown announced by the government on Monday will make it difficult for sales figures to return to pre-pandemic levels in 2021.

“It was a very, very difficult year,” said Mike Hawes, the SMMT’s chief executive, according to the Guardian. “These are unprecedented levels [of disruption] and they’ve challenged the industry continuously.”

Despite the slump in cars being sold, sales of battery-electric cars nearly trebled during the year to just below 110,000, making up roughly 6.6% of overall sales.

However, the SMMT has offered hope that Britain will remain a gateway for European car markers in a post-Brexit environment.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “UK Car Sales See Biggest Annual Drop Since Second World War”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news, and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.