TWO prisoners found dead in Murcia jail from drug overdoses

According to a complaint made to Acaip-UGT, two prisoners were found dead from a suspected drug overdose at the Campos del Rio Penitentiary Centre in Murcia. Officials said that the two inmates were in isolation, though it hasn’t been confirmed if they were suffering from coronavirus.

-- Advertisement --



Prison officials said that when the men were found in the early hours of Wednesday morning, January 6, there was nothing staff could do to save them; however, it has since been revealed that no doctors were working overnight, and the union has confirmed that currently the prison only has two doctors out of the eight it should have working.

Acaip has criticised “the pressing lack of nursing staff and ATS present carrying out a daily distribution of psychotropic medication; causing huge quantities of medication to be distributed on festive days and weekends, thus facilitating outcomes such as this one here.”

________________________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Two Prisoners Found Dead In Murcia Jail”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.