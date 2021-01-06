Trump Supporters Storm Barricades Outside Capitol Building and Are Pepper-sprayed by Police.

Thousands of pro-Trump protesters flocked to the nation’s capital today, Wednesday, in support of President Trump’s demand that Vice President Mike Pence and Congress block Joe Biden’s presidential victory. At one stage, capitol hill staffers were told to evacuate as protesters pushed past police.

-- Advertisement --



The angry protesters, many without masks, amassed around the Washington Monument and stretched across the National Mall toward the Ellipse in front of the White House, where Mr Trump, who still hasn’t conceded the election, repeated his claims of voter fraud and complained about news coverage of him, the crowd jeering and shouting support for the outgoing president. Video credit: Twitter- Mike Bailey.

Trump supporters are trying to break past police lines at the Capitol building.pic.twitter.com/kzLo2vWyfq

— Mike Baker (@ByMikeBaker) January 6, 2021