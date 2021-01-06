Trump Supporters Storm Barricades Outside Capitol Building and Are Pepper-sprayed by Police.
Thousands of pro-Trump protesters flocked to the nation’s capital today, Wednesday, in support of President Trump’s demand that Vice President Mike Pence and Congress block Joe Biden’s presidential victory. At one stage, capitol hill staffers were told to evacuate as protesters pushed past police.
The angry protesters, many without masks, amassed around the Washington Monument and stretched across the National Mall toward the Ellipse in front of the White House, where Mr Trump, who still hasn’t conceded the election, repeated his claims of voter fraud and complained about news coverage of him, the crowd jeering and shouting support for the outgoing president. Video credit: Twitter- Mike Bailey.
Trump supporters are trying to break past police lines at the Capitol building.pic.twitter.com/kzLo2vWyfq
— Mike Baker (@ByMikeBaker) January 6, 2021
Trump encouraged his supporters, some carrying American flags and pro-Trump signs, to march to the Capitol to pressure Congress to reverse President-elect Biden’s win. Some began marching as Trump continued his speech.
Hundreds of protesters knocked over a barricade on the west side of the Capitol and marched up the steps, some yelling “take the Capitol!” and reaching the edge of the building. Police sirens blared and officers rushed toward the crowd, covering many of them with pepper spray.
VP Mike Pence declared he did not have the power to overturn the election in what seen as an act of defiance against the president.
Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Trump Supporters In Violent Clash With Police Outside Capitol Building ”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.