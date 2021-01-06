Town Hiring ‘Street Informants’ to Ensure COVID restrictions Are Followed

THE SPANISH town of Torredembarra in Tarragona is hiring ‘street informants’ to ensure that COVID restrictions are followed properly.

This year three ‘street informant’ jobs will be created with the dual aim of COVID-19 restriction monitoring, and helping employ people. The jobs will only be open to certain people, that have suffered financially due to the pandemic and are unemployed amongst other criteria.

The jobs will entail checking on street markets, parks, playgrounds, restaurants and leisure areas to help keep the number of COVID-19 cases down. The jobs will last for 9 months and successful candidates will be trained for the job with 60 hours of instruction.

