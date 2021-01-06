TINY stray puppy left in agony after being covered in hot tar

A tiny puppy was left bleeding and unable to walk as thugs covered his little body in boiling hot tar, thought to have been swiped from a nearby building site. The hot substance caused his skin to blister and he also inhaled the toxic fumes, causing him to develop pneumonia.

-- Advertisement --



The tortured pup was found in Romania in December and is being cared for by an animal sanctuary there. Mayflower Animal Sanctuary in Doncaster are currently raising funds to help look after the puppy and will bring him to the UK at the end of January for rehoming as soon as he is well enough.

A spokesperson said: “In this instance boiling tar has been “deliberately” thrown at this puppy, we believe acquired from nearby building sites. The tar has stuck to his fur and skin and caused extreme pain and the inability to move.

“The boiling tar has created toxic fumes which he has breathed in and affected his tiny lungs. Similar to smoke inhalation, he has required treatment for pneumonia.

“He will require a lot of bathing with special lubricants to gently remove the tar without damaging his skin further. He will require continued treatment for pneumonia for a while, good food and aftercare.

“His treatment has started and he is responding well. We believe he will pull through and this sweet boy is still wagging his tail, despite the pain and the horrific cruelty he has endured.”

________________________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Tiny Stray Puppy Covered In Hot Tar”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.