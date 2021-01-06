And the winner of this year’s El Niño lottery is…

EL NIÑO lottery draw was held today, January 6, and the winning number, with a first prize of €200,000 per ticket, was 19750.

The first prize number has reportedly been sold throughout Spain, leaving lucky winners in Andalucia, Cataluña, the Basque Country, Madrid, Valencia, Cantabria, Galicia, La Rioja, Castilla y Leon, the Canary Islands, Murcia and Aragon.

The second prize was for number 03436, with €75,000 per ticket; and the third prize was for 05587, with €25,000 per ticket. The latter was sold in lottery administration offices throughout Spain, except in the Balearic Islands.

The total prize money for El Niño lottery is €700 million.

Check below if you’ve won any of the smaller prizes:

€350 per ticket: numbers 3350 and 3156

€100 per ticket: numbers 672, 432, 935, 173, 741, 159, 835, 926, 918, 010, 936, 521, 418, 491

€40 per ticket: numbers 07, 24, 41, 28, 69

€20 per ticket (money back): any ticket ending in 0, 7 or 4.

We hope you were lucky!

