THE NETHERLANDS has become the last EU state to launch its vaccine rollout, with its government under fire for the slow start.

-- Advertisement --



On Wednesday (January 6th), the first dose of the country’s Pfizer/BioNTech vaccines was administered to 39-year old nursing home worker Sanna Elkadiri at an event in the southern town of Veghel that was attended by top government officials.

Health Minister Hugo de Jonge said that this “amazing moment” had arrived “after ten months of crisis mode”, claiming that “we are beginning to end the crisis here”. He conceded that the Netherlands could have been “more agile” with the speed of its vaccine rollout, as the government comes under fire for its slow start.

Prime Minister Mark Rutte said he was “really disappointed” that the Netherlands have only begun administering vaccine doses two weeks after rollouts began in its European neighbours and one month behind the UK.

The country is currently in its toughest lockdown since the pandemic began, with shops and schools closed since mid-December. Rutte had originally called for a “smart lockdown”, which led to the Dutch facing fewer restrictions than other European nations.

The Netherlands has so far recorded 864,034 Covid cases and 11,826 deaths.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “The Netherlands Become Last EU State to Launch Vaccine Rollout”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news, and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.