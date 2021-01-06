Second arrest after boy, 15, stabbed in the eye, leg and head during burglary

A second suspect has been arrested after a boy, 15, was stabbed in the eye, leg and head during a burglary at his home in Sneiton, Nottinghamshire.

POLICE were called at around 7.20pm on Saturday, January 2, following a report of the boy being attacked at his home in Windmill Lane.

He was allegedly set upon in his bedroom by two makes who fled with expensive clothing and a laptop.

The teenager was taken to hospital with “gashes” to his head and leg and has since been discharged.

Following extensive inquiries a 16-year-old boy was arrested during the early hours of today, Wednesday, January 6, on suspicion of aggravated burglary and remains in custody.

A 15-year-old boy who was arrested yesterday morning on suspicion of aggravated burglary was subsequently released on conditional bail.

Detective Sergeant Jon Kerry, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “Nottinghamshire Police takes all reports of burglary seriously and any reports involving violence are something which we work extremely hard to tackle.

“I would urge anyone with information about this incident to come forward and help the investigation by calling Nottinghamshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 575 of 2 January 2021.”

