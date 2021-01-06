RYANAIR passenger numbers down 83 per cent in December

Ryanair boss Michael O’ Leary has confirmed that the airline has suffered a dramatic blow from the coronavirus pandemic and the travel restrictions associated with it. The company recorded an 83 per cent drop in passenger numbers in December alone, with the summer of 2020 showing the first loss for the airline since 1990.

The latest figures show that Ryanair only operated around 22 per cent of the usual December schedule in 2020 as Covid-19 measures continue to hammer the aviation sector, and the company has warned that ongoing issues could well mean only half of the normal flights will operate this year also. Marking the worst summer in thirty years, the airline reported a €197million loss between January and September.

A new ‘jab and go’ ad campaign launched by Ryanair on Boxing, urging customers to book flights to continental Europe, has been slammed by consumers for being inaccurate and insensitive.

