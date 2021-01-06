Ryanair “Jab and Go” Ad Receives Over 1600 Complaints

RYANAIR’S recent controversial ad encouraging customers to “jab and go” to travel overseas has received over 1600 complaints from British viewers.

The Irish airline launched the UK ad campaign on Boxing Day, in which it encourages customers to book flights to continental Europe as it claims the vaccine will allow international travel by Easter time.

Britain’s Advertising and Standards Authority (ASA) says it has received over 1600 complaints from viewers, with many claiming Ryanair’s ad is inaccurate and insensitive to those who have struggled during the pandemic. It is currently investigating the campaign.

In the advertisement, which features a small bottle labeled “vaccine” alongside a syringe, and calls on customers to “book your Easter and Summer holidays today” as “Covid vaccines are coming”.

It says that “one million seats are on sale from £19.99 to sunshine destinations in Spain, Italy, Portugal, Greece and many more so you can jab and go”.

According to the ASA, many viewers believed that Ryanair was misleading the public into believing that international holidays will be a viable option as early as Easter. Others claimed that the controversial budget airline was trivialising the pandemic, which has led to many deaths and widespread disruption to society and public mental health.

Ryanair claims that the ad is accurate, as there are now two vaccines being rolled out across the UK despite the country heading into a third national lockdown. In a statement, the Dublin-based company said: “Some critics wish to complain just for the sake of getting noticed when it is clear that vaccines will mean an end to Covid travel restrictions in mid-2021.”

