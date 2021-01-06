Royal success – more than 20,000 people enjoy ‘new look’ Three Kings parade

Velez-Malaga has declared this year’s Three Kings a royal success after more than 20,000 people enjoy the ‘new look’ static parade.

MORE than 20 floats from Velez-Malaga and Torre del Mar formed a circuit in the fairground as the two towns joined their celebrations for the first time ever in light of the pandemic on Tuesday, January 6.

According to Velez Council, more than 20,000 people from across the province enjoyed the “original and innovative Christmas circuit” over the course of eight hours “full of dreams, light and colour in complaince with Covid measures”.

At the end of the event, the local authorities thanked all the volunteers, Local Police, National Police, Guardia Civil, Health, Civil Protection, Council, Beach brigades, cleaning company, operational services and organisers for “their excellent work”.

They also apologised for any inconvenience on the town’s roads “due to the large influx of people in cars”.

