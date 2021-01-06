Restaurants and Bars in Spanish Towns Debate Re-opening

RESTAURANTS and bars in the Spanish towns of Azpeitia and Arrasate in the Basque Country debate re-opening as restrictions change.

The towns or Azpeitia and Arrasate have had bars and restaurants closed for 2 months after cases rose. Tuesday saw reopening permitted after the number of cases dropped below 500 in 100,000 in both towns.

Many businesses decided that they could not attempt to open amid fears that the number of infections would soon rise again, and that they would be forced to close. Arrasate had 480 infections per 100,000 and Azpeitia 433 per 100,000 on Monday. It is unlikely that after the Christmas festivities many towns will see infection rates fall in the coming weeks.

