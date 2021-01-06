Comic Covid

PALMA Council has produced a cartoon story aimed at children to educate them about coronavirus which shows an illustration of Arin a member of the Covid-19 family who explains the causes of the pandemic and how to combat them.

-- Advertisement --



Pirate’s Cave

OFFICERS of the Manacor Local Police sealed the Pirate’s Cave of Porto Cristo last week in order to frustrate any attempts by illegal promoters to hold an event of any type in the cave to celebrate New Year’s Eve

Helping commerce

FROM the start of 2021 Llucmajor Council has suspended the tax charged to bars and restaurants for use of public land or the roads and stall holders in the outdoor markets will pay 20 per cent less for their pitches.

Honorary award

AN honorary award is to be made by the Calvia Council as a token of thanks to the group of four cleaning ladies who have worked so hard during the pandemic to disinfect and keep clean the barracks of the Local Police.

Bells banned

IN an effort to stop people coming out onto the streets of Deia at midnight on New Year’s Eve to eat grapes, the Council issued a decree that church bells should not chime the hour and reminded residents that curfew started at 10pm.

Constant aid

ANDRAXT Council has announced that it will continue to offer financial support for those who have been affected by the pandemic including help in paying rent, buying food and ensuring constant supply of utilities such as electricity and water.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Recent news in brief from around Mallorca”.