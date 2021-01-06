Reading Murderer Motivated by ‘Religious Jihad’

READING murderer that stabbed three men to death is believed to have been motivated by a ‘religious jihad’.

Khairi Saadallah, aged 26, stabbed three men to death in Forbury Gardens in Reading in June 2020. He killed James Furlong, David Wails, and Joseph Ritchie-Bennett in a horrific attack that is thought to be religiously motivated.

In order to sentence Saadallah the court will have to decide if the attacks were an act of terrorism. He has admitted to attempted murder and murder but claims the stabbings were not motivated by religion.

Alison Morgan QC, Prosecutor told the court that “In less than a minute, shouting Allahu Akhbar the defendant carried out a lethal attack with a knife, killing all three men before they had a chance to respond and try to defend themselves.

“Within the same minute, the defendant went on to attack others nearby, stabbing three more people, Stephen Young, Patrick Edwards and Nishit Nisudan, causing them significant injuries.”

Saadallah had been arrested multiple times in the past and when he was in HMP Bullingdon he spent time with Omar Brooks, a preacher linked to the Al-Muhajiroun terrorist group.

It is planned that Saadallah will be sentenced on January 11.

