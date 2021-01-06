Post-Mortem Reveals How Twelve-Year-old Boy Was Murdered

POST-MORTEM reveals how a twelve-year-old boy from Boston was murdered only days before he would have turned thirteen.

Roberts Buncis, aged 12, was found stabbed to death at Alcorn Green in Fishtoft on Saturday December 12. The inquest aims to determine how the young boy died. The post mortem found that the boy had been stabbed over his entire body and had fatal cuts to his abdomen, neck and chest.

The inquest held at Lincoln’s Myle Cross Centre started on Tuesday, but has been adjourned to allow the murder investigation to continue. Police have charged a boy aged fourteen with murder and he will appear in court again on June 21. Two other teenagers were initially arrested but later released.

Father Edgar Buncis had to identifies Robert’s body and a fund has been set up to help cover the costs of the funeral and help Edgar.

