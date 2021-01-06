THE PRESIDENT of Portugal, Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa, has announced that he is going into isolation after coming into contact with a positive Covid-19 case.

-- Advertisement --



The 72-year old made the announcement of his isolation on Wednesday (January 6th) as he campaigns for his second term as Portugal’s head of state. The country goes to the polls on January 24th, making the timing of his potential infection unfortunate for de Sousa as he was to partake in several high-profile debates in the meantime.

Covid-19 cases are currently on the rise, with over 5000 new infections recorded yesterday (January 5th).

An official statement posted to the President’s official website said that de Sousa came into contact with a positive Covid case who is a member of the Casa Civil, his official consultancy department on political and civic affairs.

The President is awaiting results from Portugal’s health authority, who are working to determine how high his level of exposure to the virus was. He will be remaining at home near Lisbon until he receives an official negative test result, according to the government statement.

The Social Democrat is a veteran of Portuguese public life, having served as a government minister, academic, and prominent journalist during his long career. He has served as Portugal’s President since 2016.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Portugal President in Isolation Following Covid Contact”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.