PORTUGAL’s Health Minister Reports Hospitals Under ‘Huge Pressure’ from coronavirus admissions



Marta Temido, the Portuguese Health Minister spoke today (Wednesday) in her press conference, about the current coronavirus situation in the country, “We are once again in a phase of immense pressure on the health service, we are trying to respond but we need everybody’s help”,

-- Advertisement --



Ms Temido continued, “The situation is that the market, not just Portuguese, but other labour markets in the area of health, are lacking resources, and people are tired. This has all been going on for months now, a lot of work, a lot of exhaustion. There are difficulties dealing with this level of pressure. We all have to help stop the transmission of this virus”.

With the sudden cold-snap across Portugal, more than 300 people have been admitted to hospital in the past two days, with many hospitals operating on the very extremes of their capabilities, with some hospitals having to treat patients in the corridors, amid a distinct lack of sufficient health carers when there is an excessive demand.

The Jornal de Notícias reported hospitals in the Greater Lisbon area being “without A&E capacity”, with the Beatriz Ângelo in Loures totally out of A&E beds, with many patients “waiting for spaces in casualty”.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Portugal’s Health Minister Reports Hospitals Under ‘Huge Pressure’”.

For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and, Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.