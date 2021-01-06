Police In Ireland Search For Human Remains

POLICE in southern Ireland continue their search for human remains following the discovery of a human skull

Gardai in County Cork in Southern Ireland have launched a search for further human remains after a skull was discovered in Roxborough on Tuesday, January 5. Workmen made the grim discovery at around 4:30pm as they were clearing a site, and experts believe the skull may have been in place along the old Midleton to Youghan railway for many years.

-- Advertisement --



In a statement a spokesperson said: “Gardai are investigating the discovery of suspected skeletal remains following an excavation that was taking place in Roxborough near Midleton in Co Cork at approximately 4.30pm on Tuesday.

“Gardai have since sealed off the area to allow for a technical examination which is taking place on Wednesday.

“The coroner has been notified and the state pathologist has been requested to attend the scene.

“The outcome of the examinations will determine the course of the investigation.”

________________________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Police In Ireland Search For More Human Remains Following Discovery Of Human Skull”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.