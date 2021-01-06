Piers Morgan blasts “Covidiot anti-vaxxer” Lauren Goodger for setting bad example to followers

Piers Morgan has blasted “Covidiot” Lauren Goodger for setting bad example to young followers by refusing the vaccine while “shoving” fillers into her face.

LIVID Piers, 55, lashed out at the TOWIE star on Good Morning Britain after she admitted that she is “terrified” of getting a Covid vaccine because they “haven’t been around long enough and we don’t know enough about it”.

Laying into the 34-year-old, Piers said he was incredulous Goodger has gone public “having a go about the Covid vaccine on the day we discovered a million people in this country have the virus and we’re obviously in a desperate situation”.

He went on to rant: “She said she’s terrified of the vaccine and has already had Covid and didn’t die, so obviously it’s not a problem.

“She said I don’t like taking medicine or antibiotics. Here’s a picture of Lauren Goodger. What do you think she’s been shoving in her face?

“Where does that come from, Lauren? What have you been injecting into those lips? Did you check where it came from or check what it is?

“These people are absolute half-wits. They’re quarter-wits. They are already giving their views to millions of impressionable people (on social media) and they’re not getting challenged.

He urged viewers not to listen to “these imbeciles” adding: “It will cost lives”.

Goodger had previously told the Daily Star: “I don’t want to inject myself with something I don’t know the long-term effects.”

