Peak District crash after 150-Mile Tier Breach

A Peak district crash after a 150-mile Tier breach saw a group of 11 men fined by the Police.

The group of men from Harrow had driven 150 miles to the Peak District from London despite strict COVID-19 restrictions. The group used three cars to make the trip and one crashed near Bamford on the A6013. The accident on Monday left the car overturned, and one person injured.

Police handed out £200 fines to each of the men as they had driven between Tier 4 areas, and breached restrictions. One of the cars was uninsured, so was quickly seized by the police and the driver was forced to travel home by train.

