Passengers Arriving in Britain WILL Need a Negative Covid Test Within 72 hours of Departure.

Airlines flying into the UK will be required to bar passengers from boarding if they do not have a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours of departure. Every traveller coming into any UK port or airport will be expected to have a negative PCR test to enter the UK as part of a significant toughening of border controls. Boris Johnson said ministers will shortly be bringing in measures to ensure people arriving in the country are Covid-free.

The news comes as Home Secretary Priti Patel was accused of leaving the ‘nation’s doors unlocked’ to alarming new coronavirus variants. At the same time, ministers faced a barrage of criticism from the already ailing travel industry over the plans to test passengers for Covid-19 before they arrive.

Joanna Cherry, the SNP’s home affairs spokesman, accused the Government of ‘repeating the same mistakes’ by NOT introducing ‘effective’ restrictions at the border. She said: ‘The UK Government must stop all but essential travel, and introduce a far more rigorous system of health checks and quarantining at the border.’

The PM said he will be ‘bringing in measures to ensure that we test people coming into this country and prevent the virus from being readmitted’- it is expected that hauliers would be exempt from the new rules.

