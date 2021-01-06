Outrage As Gym Owner Uses Elephant’s Tusks For Pull-Ups

OUTRAGE as photos show a gym owner using an elephant’s tusks to do pull-ups

Gym owner Emma Roberts has faced a world of backlash on social media following a photo of her performing pull-up using the tusks of an elephant at the Adventures with Elephants animal sanctuary in South Africa. Roberts has been slammed for being disrespectful and cruel, with one furious Twitter user saying: ’Can’t believe she did that. She doesn’t have common sense and empathy. The elephant deserves to be treated with respect. Be kind to them.’

However, Roberts has hit back at critics, saying that she wanted nothing more than to share a beautiful moment with her followers.

‘I do not agree that sharing an amazing moment with this animal is cruel in any way. However, there are many humans out there who only see the negative.

‘Beating elephants is cruel, riding them is not ideal, keeping them in horrible environments, and killing them for their ivory is cruel.

‘Those of you who have made this amazing experience for me feel like something I should be ashamed of… Shame on you.’

