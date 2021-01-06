One Dead As Car Travels In Wrong Direction In Spain’s Torrevieja

ONE dead and one seriously injured as car travels in the wrong direction on a motorway in Spain’s Torrevieja

One man is dead and another has been seriously injured after a collision caused by a vehicle travelling in the wrong direction along the Alicante – Cartegena AP-7 motorway at the Torrevieja exit on January 4. The Provincial Firefighters Consortium said that several calls were received from concerned members of the public reporting a “kamikaze” driver on the road.

The 80-year-old man who died had been driving his Kia Rio in the wrong direction for about five kilometres before slamming head-first into an oncoming Mercedes GLC. The driver of the Mercedes remains in hospital in a serious condition. Members of the Guardia Civil are trying to establish if the incident was a deliberate act or a mistake.

