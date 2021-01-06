NO CRIMINAL charges will be filed against the police officer who shot and paralysed Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wisconsin last summer that sparked violent protests.

-- Advertisement --



Kenosha’s District Attorney, Michael Growley, has said that officer Rusten Sheskey was acting in self-defense when he shot Jacob Blake in the back in front of his children on August 26th, 2020. The shooting, which left Blake paralysed, sparked a wave of violent protests in the small Wisconsin city and became another landmark moment in America’s Black Lives Matter movement.

The white officer had responded to reports of a domestic incident and claims that he fired seven shots at Blake, who he says was armed with a knife and resisting multiple taser shots. Some activists claim the incident marked another case of racial police brutality.

Footage of the incident sparked outrage, though prosecutors say the version of events captured on camera omits the fact that Blake was refusing to drop his knife when the officer opened fire. He was left paralysed from the waist down, and the violent altercation was witnessed by his three young sons.

One protestor was shot in the head in the demonstrations that swept Kenosha following the incident, and many more injured.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “No Charges Filed Against Kensoha Officer Who Shot Jacob Blake”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news, and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.