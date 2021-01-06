New UK Car Registrations Sunk To 30-Year Low In 2020

Mike Hawes, chief executive of the SMMT said the bulk of lost sales were during the first Spring lockdown when all factories shut down, and car showrooms were forced to close, commenting, “We lost half a million units from March, April, May, and we never recovered them”.

He continued, “We can still do click and collect, which is important, because that’s the very minimum we need, not just to keep retail going, but also to keep manufacturing going”, and he estimates the pandemic has cost £20bn to the motor industry, and around £2bn in VAT losses.