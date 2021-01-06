MUM compensated £9k after her bosses forgot to invite her to the Christmas party while she was on maternity leave

New mum Catriona Howe has won a claim of discrimination and been compensated £9k after her employers at Holloways of Ludlow neglected to invite her to the last-minute Christmas do at a local pub, where they put £200 behind the bar for staff drinks. Catriona, who went on maternity leave in July 2017, worked in the store as general manger for six years.

-- Advertisement --



“Most of the London based staff attended,” the tribunal was told. “No-one invited (Mrs Howie). We accept that it was a short notice and informal event and there were no formal invitations.

Judge Corinna Ferguson said: “We accept there was no deliberate decision to exclude (Mrs Howie). However, the reason she was not invited was that no-one thought about her.

“That was because she was on maternity leave. Had she been at work around this time, she would certainly have been invited. She was overlooked because she was on maternity leave.”

The company was ordered to pay £1,027 in unpaid wages and holiday pay, and is awaiting a decision on compensation for Catriona, which could be up to £8,800.

________________________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Mum Compensated £9k After Bosses Forgot To Invite Her To Christmas Party”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.