SPECIALIST publication Retail Sector reports that Marks and Spencer is apparently close to coming to an arrangement to take over the Jaeger fashion brand from the bankrupt Edinburgh Woollen Mill group.

The name Jaeger was always synonymous with high quality classic clothing and M&S has seen that its clothing business has suffered as the market has changed and it may have lost its understanding of what is required.

-- Advertisement --



According to Sky News reports, the purchase of the Jaeger stocks is part of a new vision to introduce third party brands to retain customers and attract new ones, which is why it was also interested in taking over the Victoria’s Secret UK business although that fell through.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “M&S may be close to purchasing the Jaeger clothing range”.