Moderna Vaccine Secures European Approval

Moderna Inc has been granted conditional marketing authorisation for its Covid-19 vaccination by the European Medicines Agency (EMA) on Wednesday, January 6. It is set to become the second vaccine approved after the Pfizer jab got the go-ahead on December 21. The Moderna coronavirus vaccine still requires approval from the European Commission which is expected to happen later on Wednesday, according to Reuters.

📢 EMA has recommended granting a conditional marketing authorisation for COVID-19 Vaccine Moderna to prevent #COVID19 in people from 18 years of age: https://t.co/l9KMZlx7wa pic.twitter.com/BdvXanjOHN — EU Medicines Agency (@EMA_News) January 6, 2021



Experts say that the Moderna jab will be easier to rollout as it doesn’t require storage at extremely low temperatures like the Pfizer/BioNtech vaccine, but instead can be kept at a reasonable -20C.

The Moderna jab has already secured US approval as the FDA gave it the green light on December 19.

