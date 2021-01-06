Moderna Vaccine Secures European Approval

Moderna Vaccine Secures European Approval
MODERNA Covid-19 vaccine secures European approval

Moderna Inc has been granted conditional marketing authorisation for its Covid-19 vaccination by the European Medicines Agency (EMA) on Wednesday, January 6. It is set to become the second vaccine approved after the Pfizer jab got the go-ahead on December 21. The Moderna coronavirus vaccine still requires approval from the European Commission which is expected to happen later on Wednesday, according to Reuters.

Experts say that the Moderna jab will be easier to rollout as it doesn’t require storage at extremely low temperatures like the Pfizer/BioNtech vaccine, but instead can be kept at a reasonable -20C.

The Moderna jab has already secured US approval as the FDA gave it the green light on December 19.

