Mexico will deploy the Army to help roll out vaccination campaign

The Government of Mexico has revealed it will deploy 10,000 brigades made up of medical personnel and health promoters with security provided by the National Guard to help vaccinate 12 million people.

Once frontline medical workers have been immunised against Covid, the government will turn its attention to the elderly living in its most remote places.

President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said in total some 120,000 people will participate in the operation, while each brigade will be made up of 12 people: two vaccinators, four social promoters, four members of the Armed Forces and two volunteers.

The brigades will work back from isolated areas to towns and cities, although the plan hinges on Mexico’s emergency approval of the Chinese CanSino vaccine, which only requires a single dose.

