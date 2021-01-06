Message in a bottle found on Bermuda beach

A WOMAN found a bottle on a beach in Bermuda containing a message thrown from a ship in 2008.

The bottle also contained earphones, a postcard and a photo of a ship’s crew.

The Royal Gazzette reports that a woman named Trina Davis Williams was walking with her children on a beach in Hamilton Parish, Bermuda, when she found the bottle on the shore wrapped in seaweed.

The postcard inside revealed that the bottle came from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s vessel Albatross VI, a commercial fishing research vessel that made its last voyage in November 2008.

The letter was written by Orlando Thompson, now 65, a retired member of the crew who, like the rest of the team, threw the bottle into the sea to “pay tribute” to the vessel on its final journey. Thompson, who was a mechanical engineer, included a pair of earplugs, used in his trade to protect him from the noise produced by the ship’s engines.

Williams unsuccessfully tried to contact Thompson, who had written his phone number in the letter. However, The Royal Gazzette did manage to locate the sender and put him in touch with her.

The bottle will be used as part of the decoration at Williams’ wedding in July, as the theme for the event is nautical. Thompson hopes to attend.

