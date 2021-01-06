Man shot in the neck in the middle of a Madrid street

A 38-year-old man was seriously injured last night, Tuesday, January 5, when he was shot in the neck on a street in the Usera district of Madrid.

ACCORDING to Emergencias Madrid, around 10.15pm the victim is in a “serious but stable” condition after sustaining a gunshot wound to the left side of his neck.

After being treated and stabilised by health workers from Samur-Civil Protection at the scene, he has been transferred to Hospital 12 de Octubre, where he has been admitted with a “serious prognosis”.

National Police have taken over the investigation to try to determine the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

.@SAMUR_PC atiende a un varón de 38 años con una herida por arma de fuego en el cuello. Es trasladado estable y grave, con preaviso, al hospital 12 de Octubre. @policia se encarga de investigar el suceso. Ha ocurrido en la calle Tomelloso #Usera. pic.twitter.com/J8ByJa3yKo — Emergencias Madrid (@EmergenciasMad) January 5, 2021



