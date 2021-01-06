Man shot in the neck in the middle of a Madrid street

A 38-year-old man was seriously injured last night, Tuesday, January 5, when he was shot in the neck on a street in the Usera district of Madrid.

ACCORDING to Emergencias Madrid, around 10.15pm the victim is in a “serious but stable” condition after sustaining a gunshot wound to the left side of his neck.

After being treated and stabilised by health workers from Samur-Civil Protection at the scene, he has been transferred to Hospital 12 de Octubre, where he has been admitted with a “serious prognosis”.

National Police have taken over the investigation to try to determine the circumstances surrounding the shooting.


