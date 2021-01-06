MAN In Hospital In Manchester With Serious Injuries After A Vicious Shooting Incident at a house in Blackley



A 22-year-old man is in hospital tonight in Manchester after being the victim of what Greater Manchester Police (GMP) officers called a ‘vicious’ shooting, at around 8pm, inside a house on Mansfield Avenue, Blackley, Manchester, with armed police being deployed to the estate after neighbours had reported hearing gunshots.

The victim is reported to be in a stable condition, with gunshot wounds to his leg, and his injuries are not life-threatening, and streets in the immediate vicinity have been cordoned off as CSI experts scour the area for evidence.

No arrests are reported to have been made as yet and police enquiries are ongoing, with Detective Inspector Louise Edwards from the GMP’s City of Manchester division commenting, “This was a vicious attack which has left a man in hospital with serious injuries. I would like to reassure the community that this is believed to be an isolated incident. Residents will see an increased police presence in the area as our officers work strenuously to investigate the full circumstances behind this incident and locate those responsible”.

