MAN CITY Reach Their Fourth Consecutive Carabao Cup Final after beating Man United at Old Trafford

Manchester City have beaten Manchester United, in the derby-match Carabao Cup semi-final, winning 0-2 at Old Trafford, to reach an incredible fourth Carabao Cup Final in four years, and as a result they will now face Jose Mourinho’s Tottenham side, at Wembley, on Sunday 15th April.

Guardiola’s team, even without six regular first-team regulars, due to the coronavirus outbreak at the Etihad, never looked to be in trouble, as they controlled the match from start to finish, with goals coming from the unusual sources of John Stones, his first goal in three years, and Fernandinho, his first goal in two years.

Pep Guardiola can now relax, and concentrate on the challenge of winning matches in the Premier League, where his team lies just four points behind the two joint leaders, Man United, and Liverpool who they are due to play at the start of February.

