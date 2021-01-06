Man City confirm more positive Covid-19 tests hours before Man Utd semi-final.

The Premier League club have now seen eight players contract coronavirus as they prepare for their Carabao Cup semi-final tie at Old Trafford. Manchester City have confirmed that two more players, and one additional staff member, have tested positive for Covid-19 following the club’s latest round of testing.

Goalkeeper Scott Carson and 18-year-old midfielder Cole Palmer are the two members of the playing staff that have tested positive, while an unnamed member of the non-playing staff has also delivered a positive test. Manchester City have been one of the worst-affected clubs in the Premier League in terms of the number of positive coronavirus tests, with a total of eight players having now tested positive for Covid-19.

Despite that fixture at Stamford Bridge going ahead, City have already had one of their matches postponed in the 2020-21 campaign due to the coronavirus situation, with the Premier League meeting against Everton, that was due to be played on December 28, having been called off.

The news regarding the positive tests for Carson, Palmer and the unnamed staff member represents a worrying latest development, with Covid-19 continuing to spread within the Premier League club.

