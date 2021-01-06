MAN charged after shooting mother at the dining table then dancing with his younger sister besides the body.

Mike Lopez, aged 23, from Utah, is alleged to have been taking marijuana at the time of the shooting. Lopez entered the family kitchen where his two younger sisters were with mum Victoria Ramirez, aged 43. The shooting took place on December 23 at the family home in Springville in Utah.

According to police, the 14-year-old sister nodded to Lopez before leaving the room. The other sister aged 17, then left too, but later climbed through a window and alerted a family member that then rang the police.

Victoria reportedly told her son that she loved him, and said “I know you’re going to kill me, and I love you”.

After Lopez had shot his mum, the 14-year-old sister came back into the kitchen, stroked her mother’s hair and then began to dance with her brother. Lopez has been charged with murder and domestic violence in the presence of a child. He will return to court on January 12.

