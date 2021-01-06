Madrid Nursing Home Scandal as Boss Vaccinates Staffs Family and Friends as a Favour.

The Community of Madrid is investigating reports that a Madrid care home boss has allegedly administered doses of the Pfizer vaccine to relatives and close friends of the workers, violating an order from the health authorities. The investigation was initiated by reports that people were seen outside the residence of Casablanca Valdesur waiting to be vaccinated.

The nursing home belongs to the Casablanca group, one of the large residential chains to which the Madrid Ministry of Health has outsourced immunization work, making the workers of these companies in charge of vaccinating the elderly in their centres.

The rules stipulate that only residents and workers should receive injections, but according to witnesses, the medical director of the Casablanca Valdeluz centre, in the Valdemoro municipality, offered workers the opportunity to also vaccinate their relatives and friends. According to information received, the vaccinations had been done as a “favour” to these people and went on for several days.

The president of the Casablanca group, Ignacio Fernández Cid, said he was aware that other people outside the priority groups had entered the centre to be vaccinated. “We are vaccinating residents and staff and any volunteers who are in contact with residents”. Fernández Cid added that until Tuesday he has been on vacation and is awaiting more information from his centre in Valdemoro.

The priority groups are determined in the Covid-19 Vaccination Strategy of the Ministry of Health, which establishes that the first available doses will be used to vaccinate residents and health and social-health personnel who work in residences for the elderly, as well as personnel from the first line in the health and social health field.

It is not clear how Casablanca could have diverted vaccines to unauthorized people because residences must enter the personal data of all those vaccinated in an online registry.

Before the first day of vaccination, the Community of Madrid gave a three-hour online course to four nurses from the Casablanca group. The doses have been received daily from the hands of a distribution company based in Leganés, Logista, which distributes the vaccines to residences in the region.

Nursing homes receive doses based on the number of residents and workers. Casablanca Valdeluz, with 178 residents, was the group’s first residence to receive the doses. Health workers must enter the data of each vaccinated person in an online registry created by the General Directorate of Public Health. The alleged ‘fraud’ was able to be actioned as cases of older people who give up the vaccine are frequent. However, the remaining vaccines should be returned and the health workers must inform the Ministry of Health of the rejections. All the elderly, or where appropriate their guardians, must fill out a form stating their consent or opposition to being vaccinated.

The investigation is ongoing, please check back for updates.

