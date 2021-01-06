A passenger from London who tested positive for Covid-19 at Alicante airport then took a taxi to Almeria

A man who arrived into Alicante-Elche airport from London on Monday, January 4 without a PCR check tested positive for Covid-19 at the airport. He was then put in a taxi by representatives for Public Health of the Generalitat to travel to his home in Almeria when he refused to go to hospital.

-- Advertisement --



According to Informacion, the passenger, a Nigerian citizen living in the province of Almeria, told airport staff in the UK that he had the PCR test, but when his documents were checked in Spain this was found to be false. He has been reportedly been told to quarantine in his home, and staff and passengers on his flights have been informed that he tested positive for Covid-19. The individual will also be slapped with a fine for travelling to Spain without proof of a negative coronavirus test.

________________________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “London Passenger Tested Positive In Alicante Airport Took Taxi To Almeria”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.