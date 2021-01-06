KIM KARDASHIAN And Kayne West Getting Divorced as she is ‘done with him’

Celebrity couple, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are reported by Page Six to be heading for an imminent divorce, with divorce lawyer to the stars, Laura Wasser, allegedly already being hired by 40-year-old Kim

The ‘Keeping Up With The Kardashians’ star is reported to be “done” with her rapper husband, with West living on his $14 million Wyoming ranch, while Kim lives in Los Angeles with their five kids, and has stopped wearing her wedding ring.

The source told Page Six, “They are keeping it low-key but they are done. Kim has hired Laura Wasser and they are in settlement talks. Kim got Kanye to go up there to Wyoming, so they could live separate lives and quietly get things sorted out to separate and divorce. She’s done.”

