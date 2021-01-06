Kids Without Laptops Will Be Allowed Go To School

KIDS without laptops in the UK will be allowed go to school during the national lockdown

The Education Secretary Gavin Williamson has announced that children who don’t have laptops will be considered ‘vulnerable’ and will therefore be allowed to return to schools during the national lockdown. Likewise, children who are unable to work at home will be allowed to attend the classroom, alongside the kids of keyworkers.

Education Committee Chair Robert Halfon told The Sun: “It’s really good news for hard working parents that children who have no remote access will now be able to attend school.

“This will make a huge difference and mean that these children will not be forgotten or left behind once again.”

Apparently, this rule has been in place since March 2020, but ministers have slammed Mr Williamson for his “poor communication,” claiming they knew nothing about the regulation.

The news comes as the Department for Education has announced that while all state-run exams are cancelled this summer, teachers will decide the grades for GCSE and A-level students.

