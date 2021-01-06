JOCKEY trampled to death in horror fall just seconds into the race

Apprentice jockey Jitendra Singh was only 24-years-old when he was thrown from his horse, Gold Label, in the early stages of a race at Hyderabad Race Club in India on Sunday, January 3, and was trampled on the ground by the rest of the field.

Racing official P. Sateesh said: “About 10 seconds into the race Jitendra fell from the horse, Gold Label.

“He was rushed to a nearby hospital where doctors declared him brought dead on arrival. We suspect that he was trampled by horses and suffered internal injuries.”

Mr Singh’s horse appeared to collide with another during the opening seconds of the Osman Sagar Plate race and caused the jockey to lose his seat; another rider at the back of the field also fell but was uninjured.

Fans took to social media to express their sadness over the tragedy. One person wrote: “Tragic news coming in from Hyderabad, jockey Jitendra Singh who was on Gold Label who went down in the fourth race has passed away! RIP.”

