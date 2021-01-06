IRISH Fishing Boat Boarded And Expelled From British Territorial Waters and told they are breaking new Brexit rules



An Irish fishing boat, The Northern Celt, was on Monday, January 4, boarded and expelled from British territorial waters, off the coast of Rockall in the North Atlantic, where it was board by crew from the Jura, a Marine Scotland patrol boat, and the boats’ captain, Adrian McClenaghan, told he was breaking the new 12 miles fishing limit rules in force since Brexit, and told to leave the waters.

Rockall is a small rocky outcrop which Britain claims sovereignty of, but this is not recognised by Ireland.

The Northern Celt’s captain, Adrian McClenaghan, speaking with Irish broadcaster RTE, said, “We were fishing in Rockall and members of the crew from the Jura boarded us. The Scottish navy is continuing to patrol the 12-mile limit and we’re waiting on further instructions from the Department of Foreign Affairs on what their next move will be”.

McClenaghan contacted Ireland’s department of foreign affairs over the incident, who reportedly replied, “We aware of contact between an Irish fishing vessel and a Marine Scotland patrol vessel yesterday, 4 January. We are in contact with the Scottish and UK authorities on this”.

A spokesman for the Scottish government confirmed, “One Irish vessel was routinely inspected outside of territorial waters around Rockall. The master requested clarification on the access rights granted by his licence to fish in UK waters”.

